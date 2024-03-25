Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland unemployment, still among…

Maryland unemployment, still among the nation’s lowest, ticks up for third straight month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 25, 2024, 4:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After claiming the title of lowest state unemployment rate in the country last year, Maryland’s unemployment rate rose for the third consecutive month in February.

Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady last month.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Maryland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in February was 2.4%, up from 2.3% in January and 2.2% in December.

Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.0%, unchanged from December and January. It was about the same as a year earlier.

North Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in February, at 2.0%, followed by South Dakota, at 2.1%. California now has the highest unemployment rate among states, at 5.3%, displacing Nevada, which now has the second-highest state unemployment rate, at 5.2% in February.

Nationally, the unemployment rate in February rose 0.3% to 3.9%.

Maryland had about 24,000 more jobs at the end of February. Virginia ended the month with a year-over-year payroll gain of 38,000 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly unemployment and civilian payroll changes by state online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up