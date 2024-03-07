Maryland casinos see uptick in betting; Horseshoe Casino continues its slump

Among the state's three largest casinos, only Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino saw gambling revenue fall — down 8.2% from a year ago to $15 million.

Gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in February rose after a January slowdown, and total gaming revenue was 1.4% higher than February 2023, at $159.2 million.

Among the state’s three largest casinos, only Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino saw gambling revenue fall — down 8.2% from a year ago to $15 million. Gaming revenue at Horseshoe has steadily declined, with its last year-over-year increase more than one year ago in January 2022.

MGM National Harbor accounts for the majority of gaming revenue at Maryland’s casinos, with an occasional exception. In February, MGM took in $66.8 million in slots and table games revenue, up 1.9% from a year ago. Live! Casino & Hotel, at Arundel Mills, had $59.3 million in gaming revenue, up 6.5%.

Results were mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos. At Hollywood Casino, gaming revenue was up 1.4%. It was down 7% at Ocean Downs, and down 18.6% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Of last month’s total at all six casinos, $68 million went to state funded programs, the majority of which go to Maryland’s Education Trust Fund.

The all-time high for monthly gaming revenue at Maryland’s casinos was October 2022, at $212.9 million.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date gaming revenue totals and contributions to state programs online.

