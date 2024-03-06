DC-area firms dominate a new Inc. Magazine list of fastest growing companies

Inc.'s 2024 ranking of the 135 fastest growing companies in the mid-Atlantic is dominated by D.C. area firms.

The annual list, based on two-year revenue growth for privately held, for-profit and independent businesses, places D.C.-area firms in eight of the top 10 positions. And more than two thirds of the 135 fastest-growing mid-Atlantic companies are in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

All 135 companies on the 2024 mid-Atlantic list have seen median two-year growth of 154%, according to Inc. research, and have added 14,400 jobs. Seventy-eight of the companies on the list are repeats and four are newly-founded companies.

Ranking No. 1 on the list is Stafford, Virginia-based Sanford Federal, a service-disabled veteran-owned government services business, focused on construction, infrastructure and information technology. The company has seen a two-year growth in revenue of 5,267%.

No. 2 on the list is Leesburg, Virginia-based Goldschmitt and Associates. The IT services company’s two year revenue growth is 2,827%.

Ashburn, Virginia-based IT services company Blue Omega is No. 3, with two-year revenue growth of 2,763%.

Rounding out the top five for two-year revenue growth are Sterling-based human resources company Cynet Health, at 2,726%, and D.C.-based IT services company Vortex, at 2,111%.

The annual Inc. fastest-growing regional lists include the mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Rocky Mountain and Pacific regions. The rankings are separate from the annual Inc. 5000 List, which will be published in August.

Goldschmitt and Associates was the highest ranked D.C.-area company on last year’s Inc. 500, coming in at No. 34.

Here is a link to the full 2024 mid-Atlantic Fastest Growing list.

