Atlanta management services firm moves HQ to downtown DC

Kellen CEO Travis Rush (Courtesy Kellen Co.)

Kellen has signed a lease extension for its National Press Club building offices that doubles its space. It will grow its D.C.-based workforce from 85 employees currently to as many as 135 in the next three years.

Kellen received a $150,000 grant from the District’s Vitality Fund incentives program that supports companies planning to relocate or expand in the District and create new jobs.

It is not a big jobs win for the District, but it is a psychological win. Downtown D.C.’s office vacancy rate is at a record high, and the number of businesses relocating away from the District or closing is up.

Kellen CEO Travis Rush is bullish on D.C.

“Moving our headquarters to the District gives us proximity and visibility to policy decision-makers and key agencies important to our clients. That’s a huge differentiator for Kellen and certainly something that no other city can offer.”

The company provides management and services to trade groups, associations and professional organizations, including public affairs, marketing and meeting management.

Kellen had been headquartered in Atlanta since 1964. It has had a presence in D.C. since 1990. The company also has offices in Chicago, Brussels and Beijing.

