Where you can see cherry blossoms before they bloom in DC

Cherry blossom trees bloom along the waterfront at National Harbor. (Courtesy National Harbor) Cherry blossom trees bloom along the waterfront at National Harbor. (Courtesy National Harbor) If you’d like to avoid the Tidal Basin crowds and see this year’s cherry blossoms before they bloom in D.C., National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is a good bet.

The National Harbor’s Cherry Blossom festivities run March 20 through April 14, and include entertainment, hotel room packages, restaurant and bar specials. It also has the annual Sakura Sunday Festival on March 24. The free festival showcases Japanese culture and is hosted by the Japan-American Society of Washington.

National Harbor is part of the D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival, but its trees bloom earlier than those in D.C.

In 2019, National Harbor planted 100 Okame cherry trees, more than doubling the 100 or so that were already there at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

As part of the National Harbor cherry blossom festival, the Capital Wheel will be lit up pink. And the Fleet Street Lights suspended over the street will be programmed with a pink-themed lighting show every night.

National Harbor Cherry Blossom Festival specials and information can be found on the festival website.

