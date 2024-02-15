South Block lands at Dulles Airport, and three other locations

Arlington, Virginia-based juice and smoothie chain South Block will open at least four new locations this year, including one at Dulles Airport.

The airport location will open in Concourse D later this year. South Block has also partnered with D.C.-based Wellfound Foods, a healthy foods vendor, to carry grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, and with D.C.-based Procure Impact for packaged from local producers.

“We jumped at the opportunity,” said South Block founder Amir Mostafavi. “We know travelers will enjoy a quick, nutritious, and delicious option as they come through the airport.”

South Block will also open locations in Chantilly on 14383 Newbrook Drive and in downtown D.C. on 2019 M Street in Northwest. The West End location will be in good company, especially for the weekend breakfast and brunch crowd, with Tatte Bakery and Cafe on one side of the street and deli and bagel shop Call Your Mother on the other.

With the new locations, South Block, whose original pressed juice and smoothie shop opened in Clarendon in 2011, will have 19 locations in the D.C. area.

Private equity firm Savory Fund bought a majority stake in South Block earlier this month, with Mostafavi retaining a significant stake in the company. The investment will help Mostafavi expand to other markets with a goal of reaching 50 company-owned locations.

