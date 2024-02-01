Maryland company inks NASCAR sponsorship deal

North Bethesda, Maryland-based Choice Hotels International has signed a NASCAR partnership deal with Trackhouse Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Cup series.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the sponsorship, promoting its Choice Privileges guest rewards program, includes the Choice Privileges logo on racer Daniel Suarez’ car and the No. 99 Trackhouse.

For Choice Privileges rewards members, the sponsorship will include VIP passes, access to the Trackhouse garage and pit prior to races, meet and greets with the pit crew and driver, grandstand tickets, and merchandise throughout the season.

While Choice is offering rewards members point-redeemable experiences throughout the NASCAR Cup’s 38 race season, its local will be displayed on Car 99 during four races, as well as branded fire suits and race team T-shirts.

Last month, Choice launched its largest marketing campaign in its history with ads featuring actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, with spots running across broadcast and cable, streaming TV services, SiriusXM, Spotify and TikTok.

Choice Hotels acquired Radisson last year for $675 million, gaining nine hotel brands. Its brands include Comfort, Quality Inn, Rodeway Inn and EconoLodge.

Choice continues to push a hostile takeover of Wyndham Hotels, whose board has rejected the offer several times, calling it undervalued and unlikely to pass regulatory scrutiny.

Choice Hotels moved its headquarters, and about 400 jobs to North Bethesda last year, leaving its longtime headquarters in Rockville.