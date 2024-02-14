Government contractor Trident Systems will expand in Fairfax

Fairfax, Virginia-based technology contractor Trident Systems will invest $3.7 million to expand its production facilities on Fairfax Boulevard and create 50 new jobs.

Trident Systems was acquired last year by Arizona-based defense and space manufacturing company LightRidge Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Trident Systems was founded in 1985, and has evolved into one of the leading producers of space-based electronic systems for both the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence community.

“Trident’s rapid growth providing unique solutions that maximize our customer’s mission impact and enabled the need for this higher-volume production facility,” said Lorin Hattrup, general manager of Trident Systems’ space electronic systems division. “Our new production facility will allow us to support a range of products and rapid timelines while maintaining affordability.”

Trident Systems will receive state incentives for reaching expansion and job creation goals through the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program. It will also receive consulting services.

