Giant Food is closing one of its oldest Arlington stores

The Giant Food store on Langston Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia will permanently close Feb. 29.

Giant has anchored the Lyon Village Shopping Center, at 3115 Langston Blvd. (formerly Lee Highway), for more than 60 years. It is at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and Spout Run Parkway.

“In the normal course of evaluating our business and local trade areas, we determined that we can adequately serve this community through several other nearby Giant Food locations, as well as our online services, Giant Pickup and delivery,” Giant said in an emailed statement.

The nearest Giant Food store is on Washington Boulevard in Virginia Square, about a mile away.

Lyon Village Shopping Center’s other tenants include CVS Pharmacy, burger restaurant BGR, Starbucks, The Italian Store, and Big Wheel Bikes.

Giant said all employees at the Lyon Village store are being offered transfers to other Giant locations.