Freddie Mac offers $2,500 in assistance for low-income homebuyers

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 6, 2024, 1:33 PM

Freddie Mac has announced a new program aimed at helping very low-income homebuyers cover some of the home purchase costs, with a $2,500 credit.

The program will be available to homebuyers earning 50% of area median income or less. The credit can go toward a down payment and other closing costs.

Credits will be made available starting March 1 through Freddie Mac’s existing low-income buyer assistance programs Home Possible and HFA Advantage.

“Today’s announcement is a vital lifeline for would-be homeowners, as studies show that down payment and closing costs are among the largest barriers to homeownership for very low-income homebuyers” said Sonu Mittal, senior vice president and head of single-family acquisitions at Freddie Mac.

There are other requirements in addition to income. In addition to a down payment, the credit can be applied toward escrow and mortgage insurance premiums.

Freddie Mac’s low-income buyer programs also include terms with down payments as low as 3%.

Freddie Mac said 51% of the mortgages it purchased in 2023 were first-time homebuyers, which is the highest since it began tracking first time buyer share three decades ago.

Freddie Mac recently launched a free online tool called DPA One, which aggregates down payment assistance programs on one platform.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

