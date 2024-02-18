Fisker dealership in Rockville is among the 1st in the nation

The Ourisman dealership at 15301 Frederick Road will carry an inventory of the Fisker Ocean SUVs, which start at around $39,000.

Ourisman Automotive Group is one of the first four auto dealers in the U.S. to sign up as a dealership partner for EV startup Fisker Inc.

The Ourisman dealership at 15301 Frederick Road in Rockville will carry an inventory of the Fisker Ocean SUVs, which start at around $39,000.

Ourisman, one of the oldest family owned businesses in the D.C. region, signed on as a Fisker dealer at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Others include Mills Automotive, which is opening three Fisker dealerships in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. Classic Fisker is opening in Atlanta, and Long Island Fisker will open locations in Long Island, New York and New Jersey. Combined, the first Fisker retail partners will operate seven Fisker dealerships.

In January, Los Angeles-based Fisker announced plans for a dealership network. It expects to have 50 dealership locations in the U.S. and 50 in Europe initially. The company said it has received interest from more than 250 dealerships.

It is a significant shift from Fisker’s current direct-to-consumer sales model, which it said will scale deliveries and allow for higher volume production of both the Fisker Ocean and future models.

Ourisman was founded as a sole Chevrolet dealership in the District in 1921. It now operates 18 dealerships in Maryland and Virginia, representing 15 auto brands.

Fisker currently sells three models of its Ocean SUV: the $61,000 Extreme, the $53,000 Ultra and the entry level $39,000 Sport. The company produced about 10,000 vehicles in 2023.

Until now, Fisker has relied on sales through its online channels and pop-up drive events. In addition to the new dealership partnerships, the company operates Fisker Lounge showrooms in New York and Los Angeles, and throughout Europe.

EV startup Lucid has a showroom at Tysons Corner Center. Tesla has showrooms in D.C. at CityCenterDC, in Rockville, Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Silver Spring, Tysons and Arlington.

