Bethesda’s Fresh Baguette brings bread and sweets to Cleveland Park

Fresh Baguette, whose croissants take two days and 11 steps to make, will open its sixth D.C.-area location on Wednesday, Feb. 21 in D.C.'s Cleveland Park.

Located at 3412 Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, next to Byblos Deli, the bakery will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The original Fresh Baguette opened in Bethesda in 2013. There are other locations in Georgetown, Alexandria, Rockville and McLean.

Fresh Baguette uses only organic ingredients, and makes dozens of varieties of bread. It also makes Viennese pastries, quiches, and prepared sandwiches using its breads, baguettes and croissants.

There is also a coffee club. Its Fresh Brew Club is a coffee subscription for coffee, cappuccinos, iced lattes and others for $9.95 a month. It is a maximum five drinks a day.

“Our team pours their passion for French baking into every creation, and we can’t wait to share our delicious products with Cleveland Park,” said Fresh Baguette founder Florent de Felcourt.

As part of the Cleveland Park opening, Fresh Baguette will sell coupon booklets with all proceeds benefiting the Woodley House Food Pantry.

