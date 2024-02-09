Bethesda Magazine, MoCo360 sold to new publisher

Wilmington, Delaware-based Today Media has acquired Bethesda Magazine and MoCo360 owner Z-Pop Media for an undisclosed sum.

Today Media publishes several similar lifestyle magazines, including Delaware Today, Main Line Today, Westchester Magazine and Hudson Valley Magazine, as well as two business publications and 10 specialty publications.

Bethesda Magazine was founded in 2004. It currently publishes six times a year. MoCo360 was originally founded as Bethesda Beat in 2014. Both cover news in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Z-Pop Media CEO Scott Copeland acquired Bethesda Magazine in 2021 from Steve and Susan Hull. In a statement, he called the sale bittersweet.

“My endeavor was for the sole purpose of furthering community connections, and I am proud of our team’s continued and consistent commitment to that effort. However, in the ever-changing media landscape, these valuable community assets require operational efficiencies that I believe Today Media is uniquely positioned to provide,” he said.

The magazine and website will continue to be locally published. Z-Pop Media Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Farkas will be promoted to publisher of both.

Former Bethesda Magazine associate editor Kathleen Neary will serve as editor of Bethesda Magazine. Julie Rasicot, a longtime contributor, will be editor of MoCo360.

Bethesda Magazine distributes 25,000 copies of its magazine each publication. It reports its website averages 375,000 visits each month.