Arlington, Alexandria top list of hardest-working cities

Coworking Cafe’s list of the hardest-working cities, based on a combination of factors, puts Arlington, Virginia at the top of the list. Alexandria ranks No. 2.

Its report, which ranks cities on work, productivity and efficiency, notes Arlington has the highest average weekly work hours, at 41 hours a week, and an employment rate among 25-to-64-year-olds of more than 85%. Arlington also has a low idle population, or adults not working, of just 11%. Arlington led the list in all three measures.

Arlington also has one of the highest employment rates among 65 and older workers, at 26%, and scored in the top 10 for efficiency based on remote and hybrid work, and number of coworking spaces per capita.

Alexandria scored just behind Arlington, with the second-lowest idle population, an average work week of just under 41 hours, and the third-highest employment rate among older adults.

Both Arlington and Alexandria also have among the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.

The District ranked No. 16 on the hardest-working cities list, scoring especially well in the efficiency category, with one in four D.C. workers telecommuting or working hybrid schedules, and 15 flex office spaces per 100,000 workers.

Rounding out the top five on the hardest-working list are Sunnyvale, California, Carrollton, Texas, and San Francisco.

Below are the top 20 on Coworking Cafe’s list of hardest-working cities:

