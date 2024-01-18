Urban Grape to open big wine store in DC’s Shaw neighborhood, with some twists

Urban Grape, the largest Black-owned beverage retailer in the country, will be opening a wine store in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Urban Grape, the largest Black-owned beverage retailer in the country, will be opening a wine store in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 25, with a couple of unusual twists on wine retailing.

Urban Grape’s original store opened in 2010 in Boston. The D.C. store will be at 1301 Ninth St. in Northwest D.C.

Founders TJ and Hadley Douglas said the D.C. store will expand the number of BIPOC-produced beverages it sells (Black, indigenous, and people of color), including products not available at retail anywhere else in the country.

Urban Grape also has a unique way of selling its wines, called “The Progressive Scale,” categorizing wines by body instead of varietal or region. The 1 to 10 weighting system measures the body of a wine, giving buyers another way to find wines that suit their palate. It is detailed in a book written by the owners.

The 4,400-square-foot store will showcase more than 800 different wines from 25 countries. The store also has dedicated space for corporate and other events.

“We immediately fell in love with the history and personality of Shaw and are looking forward to being a gathering spot for locals and visitors,” said TJ Douglas, CEO of Urban Grape owner Drink Progressively Group, which also owns a subscription wine club, corporate events company and consulting firm.

The Shaw store also carries beer and spirits, and will deliver within the metro area.

