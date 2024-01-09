National Association of Realtors president resigns after blackmail threat

The National Association of Realtors announced that Tracy Kasper stepped down as president after getting a blackmail threat.

NAR said Kasper informed leadership that she recently received a threat to disclose a past personal nonfinancial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR. Kasper refused and reported the threat to law enforcement, but felt, given the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down.

Kasper was named president last year.

President-elect Kevin Sears will take the president’s role immediately.

“As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interest of NAR first. As a result of the recent threat, and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interest of NAR first,” Kasper said in a statement.

NAR, headquartered in Chicago but with a large presence in D.C., said its leadership team is “deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization.” Neither NAR nor Kasper provided any other details about the threat.

Kasper’s role as president was pushed up last year following the resignation of former president Kenny Parcell in August after staff accusations of sexual harassment.

The latest shake-up comes just two months after NAR and several real estate brokers were ordered to pay nearly $1.8 billion in damages in a case that accused it of artificially inflating commissions paid to real estate agents.

NAR chief executive Bob Goldberg resigned in November 2023, almost two months before his planned retirement.

