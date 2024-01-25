Indoor pickleball franchiser Dill Dinkers has big DC-area expansion plans

Columbia, Maryland-based indoor pickleball court operator Dill Dinkers has aggressive expansion plans through franchising, including several new locations in Northern Virginia.

The Dill Dinkers court in Finksburg, Maryland. (Courtesy Dill Dinkers)

Dill Dinkers, whose name is a nod to both pickles (dill) and the dink shot (a type of return lob in pickleball play), has signed a ninth regional developer who has committed to 10 locations in Northern Virginia. The first will open this spring in Manassas.

Dill Dinkers currently has four corporate locations in Maryland — in Columbia, Finksburg, North Bethesda and Rockville. Its indoor pickleball courts are open seven days a week. It prices court fees by the hour, with membership fees costing less than visitor fees. Members can also reserve courts further in advance than visitors.

Locations have between six and 12 courts.

Dill Dinkers began franchising last fall, and to date has signed development deals in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Connecticut, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania for a total of 114 locations. It expects to have a total of 30 locations open by the end of this year.

“Dill Dinkers originated from our love for the sport and the enriching community it has fostered,” said Will Richards, who co-founded the company with his wife Denise. “Drawing from my experience as a former Dominos multi-unit franchisee, we recognized the importance of establishing a robust support network before our franchising launch.”

The Dill Dinkers locations also offer lessons, and are staffed with a pro pickleball director. It has partnerships with pickleball companies, including Rockville-based JOOLA, one of the largest pickleball apparel and accessories suppliers.

