Fairfax Co. jobs fair aims to fill some of Northern Virginia’s 100K+ job openings

There are currently nearly 109,000 active job listings at companies throughout the Northern Virginia region, according to labor market research company JobsEQ.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority hopes to fill some of them, with a free networking and hiring event later this month.

The two-day tech and cyber networking and hiring event is Jan. 30 and 31. In-person interviews will be at Capital One Hall on Jan. 30, part of Capital One’s Tysons headquarters. There is also a virtual networking and hiring event on Jan. 31.

Of the 100,000+ active job listings at Northern Virginia-based companies, 30% are technology jobs. Half of those job openings are in Fairfax County.

During the networking and hiring events, candidates will have the chance to meet with dozens of hiring managers from Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and startups. The list of companies participating include IT, cybersecurity, aerospace and health care.

A full list of participating companies and how to register is online.

A bonus for those who attend: A free headshot by a professional photographer.

