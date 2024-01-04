DC’s UrbanStems raises $5M to expand same-day flowers to other cities

E-commerce flower delivery company UrbanStems has raised an additional $5 million from existing investors to continue its national expansion.

(Courtesy Urban Stems via Facebook) (Courtesy Urban Stems via Facebook) E-commerce flower delivery company UrbanStems has raised an additional $5 million from existing investors to continue its national expansion.

UrbanStems launched its same-day floral and gift deliveries in D.C. on Valentine’s Day in 2014. It recently expanded to Miami, bringing the markets it serves with same-day delivery to seven, including Los Angeles, New York City, Jersey City, Chicago and Atlanta.

UrbanStems also delivers coast to coast with next-day delivery.

The new round of funding was led by SWaN & Legend and DF Enterprises, with additional funding from other existing investors.

The new financing will support UrbanStem’s growth and expansion to other cities. It has added four markets to its same-day delivery platform in the last six months.

“This investment comes at a pivotal time as we expand our same-day delivery service to cities across the U.S.,” said UrbanStems CEO Meenakshi Lala.

The company will add additional cities in 2024, although it did not say how many.

UrbanStems says it has served more than 10 million customers since launching eight years ago.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.