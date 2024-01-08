DC Craft Beer Cellar is closing — the latest H Street Northeast loss

The latest business to shutter on D.C.’s H Street Northeast corridor will shut its doors permanently on Tuesday.

The D.C. location, owned by Erika Goedrich, opened in August 2016 as an independently-operated franchise of Belmont, Massachusetts-based Craft Beer Cellar, which has eight other locations, including one in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The D.C. location’s last day is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“I arrived at this difficult decision after serious deliberation. The reality is that looking toward the future, financial projections made it more sensible to close than remain open,” Goedrich said. “The roller coaster ride of emotions that I have been feeling keeps returning to incredible gratitude.”

Between now and closing day, the store is offering 10% discounts on everything in the store.

Craft Beer Cellar, at 301 H Street N.E., came to town with a promise of up to 600 different craft beers at any given time, including local, regional, U.S. and international beers. It allowed customers to mix-and-match six packs with any beer on the store. It also collaborated with breweries for tastings and other events to educate customers about beer styles and brewing history.

H Street Northeast continues to lose businesses, with some owners blaming crime.

The Pursuit Wine Bar & Kitchen, a victim of multiple break-ins, closed its doors in December. Brine Oyster and Seafood House closed its original H Street Northeast location in November (as well as its Dupont Circle location), citing crime and the economy. Its owners closed their Biergarten Haus beer garden on H Street last summer.

DC Harvest closed its H Street restaurant in December after almost a decade, saying on social media, “Unfortunately the neighborhood has changed and nobody is coming out.”

In November, the Washington Post chronicled the rise and fall of the H Street Northeast D.C. corridor in a story.

Here is the full closing statement from Goedrich:

