DC Boat Show returns to National Harbor this spring

Last year's DC Boat Show at National Harbor was the District's first boat show in 15 years, and it returns for an encore this spring.

The DC Boat Show is back this spring and tickets are on sale now. (Courtesy D.C. Boat Show)

Tickets are on sale now for the boat show which runs from May 3-5. General admission tickets are $30 per person, $20 for active military and first responders.

New this year is a VIP ticket and a luxury VIP boating experience that includes a one hour boat ride with private tours of the Potomac. The VIP package, which costs $225 per person, also includes bourbon tasting, appetizers, a lounge, private restrooms, a private balcony and parking.

The boat show includes both new and pre-owned boats for ogling, and buying — for those with the means. It will also feature food and drinks, live music and vendor tents.

There are currently about 130 exhibitors registered, with 200 or more boats on display.

Kayak, pedal boat and paddleboat rentals will be available. There are also scheduled seminars and classes with Capital Boat School and several speakers scheduled throughout the three-day event.

Prior to last year’s DC Boat Show at National Harbor, the last boat show here was at the Washington Convention Center in 2008. Falling attendance led to its demise.

But the pandemic led to more interest in outdoor activities, including recreational boating.

Tickets and information about the 2024 DC Boat Show are online.

