Channel 9 is back on DirecTV after distribution standoff ends

Tysons, Virginia-based broadcasting company Tegna and satellite TV prover DirecTV ended a six-week standoff over distribution fees over the weekend.

Tegna pulled its 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets from DirecTV in November. All of its stations previously carried on DirecTV lineups across the country returned to programming Saturday, including D.C.’s WUSA Channel 9.

The dispute was over what DirecTV pays to carry Tegna’s stations. In announcing the new, multi-year distribution agreement, neither company disclosed terms.

“DirecTV and Tegna greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers,” the companies said in a statement.

Tegna’s stations include NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates. Among programming DirecTV subscribers lost were NFL games and college football games.

The agreement is the latest in an ongoing battle between broadcast stations and non-broadcast providers who carry their programming.

Last month, Verizon’s FIOS and Maryland-based broadcasting company Sinclair Broadcast Group reached a last minute distribution agreement that avoided a blackout. Sinclair’s 290 stations include D.C. ABC affiliate WJLA Channel 7, and New Channel 8, as well as The CW, and a Fox affiliate in Baltimore.

Last summer, Disney briefly dropped its channels from Charter Spectrum, before a new carriage contract agreement was reached.

