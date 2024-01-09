9 DC-area companies make Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list

One D.C.-area company made the top 10 of Glassdoor's annual list of the Best Places to Work.

Glassdoor’s annual list of the 100 Best Places to Work includes nine companies in the D.C. region, and one in the top 10.

The Glassdoor report, published annually since 2009, is based on anonymous employee workplace reviews.

Here are the local companies that made the 2024 list, based on quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted between October 2022 and October 2023:

No. 8: Herndon, Virginia-based software company Deltek

No. 30: Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, in Laurel, Maryland

No. 36: D.C.-based Fannie Mae

No. 51: National Institutes of Health, with its main campus in Bethesda

No. 54: Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin

No. 66: McLean-based candy and pet food giant Mars

No. 80: Bethesda-based Marriott International

No. 85: Tysons-based Capital One Financial

No. 89: McLean-based Booz Allen Hamilton

Topping Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list this year is management consulting company Bain & Co., followed by chipmaker Nvidia Corp., cloud computing services company ServiceNow, mathematical computing software developer MathWorks and construction management software company Procore.

Rounding out the top 10 (along with Deltek’s No. 8 showing) are In-N-Out Burger, VMware, 2020 Companies and Fidelity Investments.

To be considered for the list, companies must have more than 1,000 employees and receive at least 75 employee ratings during the one-year review period.

Here is the full 2024 list of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work.

Glassdoor also publishes a list of Best Places to Work for small- and medium-sized businesses. Arlington-based software company Axios HQ ranks No. 3. Alexandria-based The Society for Human Resource Management ranks No. 14 on that list.

