New Capitals and Wizards Potomac Yard development would be a big win for JBG Smith

JBG Smith owns much of the real estate at Potomac Yard, including a currently unoccupied 12-acre site between the Potomac Yard Metro entrance and the first phase of the Virginia Tech Innovation Camps. The land would be sold to a proposed Virginia Sports and Entertainment Authority.
JBG Smith would serve as the developer for the corporate Monumental Sports & Entertainment headquarters, the arena, a media studio, performing arts venue and esports facility.
- New concert venues to accompany Caps and Wizards move to Alexandria, Va.
- Slam dunk or calling foul? Alexandria residents react to proposed Capitals, Wizards move
- ‘We are still in the game’: Mayor Bowser says DC is holding out hope that Wizards, Caps will stay put
Initial plans call for 9 million square feet of development, but JBG Smith said even then, another 8.1 million square feet of future development is possible.
JBG Smith is the developer of 55 acres surrounding the proposed Monumental project.
JBG Smith recently completed Amazon’s 2.1-million-square-foot headquarters. It currently has almost 1,600 apartments in various stages of construction, more than 800 of which will be delivered next year.
Its other recent projects include the 1.6 acre Water Park in Crystal City, with food vendors and restaurants. Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus, being developed by JBG Smith, is still under construction. About two-thirds of JBG’s properties are in the National Landing area of Northern Virginia.