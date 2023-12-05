Infrared saunas and float tanks coming to Georgetown

Nashville-based Pure Sweat + Float Studios is bringing its full-spectrum infrared saunas and Epsom salt floating tanks to Georgetown.

Nashville-based Pure Sweat + Float Studios is bringing its full-spectrum infrared saunas and Epsom salt floating tanks to Georgetown.

Pure Sweat + Float will open its Georgetown location at 3345 Prospect St. in Northwest D.C. at the site of a former laundromat at the corner of 34th and Prospect streets in early 2024.

According to the company, infrared sauna sessions offer healing benefits that address immune health, joint pain, arthritis, heavy metal toxicity, post-surgery, postnatal, menopause, anxiety, depression and other conditions. It said studies have shown it also stimulates a fresh supply of oxygenated blood flow through the body and brain, increasing serotonin.

The saunas use near-, mid- and far-infrared wavelengths that warm the body and deliver a deep tissue sweat. Sauna sessions are 45 minutes and can accommodate one to four people.

The float tanks are filled with magnesium-rich Epsom salt water, which the company said triggers a deep relaxation response. It claims a 40-minute weightless float session is the equivalent to four hours of sleep. Float sessions can be booked for 25, 40 or 60 minutes and can accommodate couples.

Both sauna and float sessions include enhancements, such as music and stimulus to aid in meditation.

Pure Sweat + Float was founded in Nashville in 2017, and began franchising in 2018. It has nine locations with nine others opening.