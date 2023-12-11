Do you know how much your co-workers are paid? More are talking about it

Discussing your salary with co-workers used to be taboo, but with salary transparency in job postings being the norm, so is salary transparency among colleagues.

Staffing firm Robert Half reports 45% of workers admitted having salary discussions with co-workers in the past year, and that number jumps to 82% among Gen Z respondents.

“As they are entering the workforce, these conversations are becoming more commonplace. Many young co-workers are committed to equity in the workplace and they are having salary discussions with other co-workers,” said Trey Barnette, regional vice president for Robert Half in D.C.

As for pay transparency in job listings, eight states, including Maryland, and at least 15 others are considering salary range transparency laws. Posting firm salary ranges in job listings saves time for both job seekers and employers. If a job’s particular salary does not match what the job seeker is expecting, they are not likely to apply for it.

“It does help streamline the hiring process by reducing the time that may be spent in interviews, when job seekers and employers don’t have the same salary expectations,” Barnette said.

Salary transparency in job postings is also good for employees working at companies posting those jobs. It is a good chance to make sure they are getting paid fairly for their similar job.

Robert Half also surveyed HR managers about plans for bonuses this year, and if survey results are a good indication, bonuses are back in a big way. According to Robert Half, the majority of employers expect to award a year-end bonus, more specifically, 96%. Fifty-four percent said they will offer more than a year ago, and 37% expect to keep the amount about the same as last year.

Bonuses are a tool employers can use not just to reward employees, but retain them.

Check out Robert Half’s full survey results and methodology, which includes other year-end trends, online.