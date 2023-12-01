Another downtown Bethesda high-rise breaks ground

Greystar Real Estate Partners has broken ground on a 26-story residential high-rise near the Bethesda Metro station, with completion scheduled for early 2026.

Greystar has partnered with private equity firm Partners Group on the project.

The lot, at 7340 Wisconsin Avenue, is a prime piece of real estate in the middle of downtown Bethesda and has been vacant for the past several years. It was previously home to an Exxon gas station, and before that other gas stations dating back to the 1930s.

The site was cleared in 2009. The Exxon Mobil Foundation sold it to Bainbridge Wisconsin Avenue Apartments LLC in 2013.

The site is just south of Marriott International’s recently opened Bethesda headquarters high rise and hotel and just north of Bethesda Row.

Once complete, the yet-to-be-named building will have 301 residential units, 46 of which will be Moderately Priced Dwelling Units. It will lease studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with penthouses on the upper floors, some with private elevator access.

Amenities will include a rooftop pool, screening room, fitness center and 24-hour concierge. The building will also have ground floor retail.

The building is designed by Bethesda-based SK+I Architecture and New York-based interior designer JGNA.