Fill up your tank for less than $2 a gallon for the next week

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 21, 2023, 12:40 PM

For at least the fourth time this year, gas and convenience store chain Sheetz has slashed the price of one grade of the gas it sells.

From now through midnight on Nov. 27, Sheetz is selling Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at stations that carry it. Sheetz has 18 locations in the D.C. suburbs, but the price cut is not at its locations in Maryland, where state anticompetitive laws prohibit such drastic price reductions.

The $1.99 Unleaded 88 is available in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Gas currently averages $3.49 in the D.C. region, according to AAA.

Sheetz made the same price cut on Unleaded 88 at its stores last Thanksgiving.

Unleaded 88 is 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol, which is 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87, the most common fuel. Unleaded 88 is approved for use by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in all 2001 and newer vehicles.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz operates more than 700 stores, all open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and has more than 25,000 employees.

