Virginia Fortune 500 company Beacon extends its acquisition spree

Herndon, Virginia-based building supply company Beacon has acquired H&H Roofing Supply for an undisclosed sum.

Beacon has made its 10th acquisition of the year. (Courtesy Beacon) Beacon has made its 10th acquisition of the year. (Courtesy Beacon) Herndon, Virginia-based building supply company Beacon has acquired Bakersfield, California-based H&H Roofing Supply for an undisclosed sum. It’s the company’s 10th acquisition this year.

It comes just one month after Beacon acquired Medford, Massachusetts-based Garvin Construction Products, a 70-year-old waterproofing company, also for an undisclosed sum — its third acquisition in the waterproofing industry in the past year.

Beacon attributed this year’s acquisitions to record quarterly revenue, with third quarter sales of $2.6 billion, up 7% from a year ago. The company is on track for annual revenue of $9 billion.

Beacon is one of the 20 largest publicly traded companies in the D.C. region, with more than 7,500 employees companywide.

The company distributes residential and nonresidential roofing materials, siding, windows, lumber and waterproofing systems throughout the U.S. and Canada to contractors and homebuilders. It also owns its own fleet of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Beacon is the largest publicly-traded distributor of such products in North America.

Beacon was founded in 1928. It now operates more than 500 branches throughout the U.S. and Canada and said it serves nearly 100,000 customers.

Beacon stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, has gained 40% this year.