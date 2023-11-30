PR agency Brand Guild moves HQ to former Georgetown coworking space, fancy furnishings included

Public relations agency The Brand Guild has a new Georgetown headquarters, and it comes furnished.

The Brand Guild has signed a five-year lease for the former Georgetown location of coworking space The Wing at 1056 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, just a few blocks from its current M Street headquarters. It will make the move after Jan. 1.

The Brand Guild, with offices in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, has about 50 employees at its D.C. headquarters and represents local clients including EastBanc — the largest retail landlord in Georgetown — The Wharf developer Hoffman Associates, and The Yards developer Brookfield Properties.

The agency also represents national clients such as Sweetgreen, Sofi and Room & Board.

The Wing, a female-owned coworking space company founded in 2016, closed its last remaining locations in 2022. When its Georgetown location opened in 2018, it hailed itself as an all-female coworking space.

The Brand Guild’s lease of the Georgetown space includes The Wing’s ultrahip build out and furnishings, including a restaurant-quality catering kitchen and cafe, library and fitness center, though a spokesperson said “of course, we will make the space our own.”

It also includes a large-scale events space with stadium seating.

“Our new headquarters will not only allow our team to collaborate more effectively on our award-winning work, but we will now have our own, best-in-class event space that will allow us to bring unsurpassed value to clients in new, exciting ways,” said Jayne Sandman, who cofounded The Brand Guild with business partner Barbara Martin in 2009.

The building, overlooking the C&O Canal, is owned by Allan-Mitchell & Co.

The Brand Guild is the sixth-largest public relations firm doing business in Washington, according to the Washington Business Journal.