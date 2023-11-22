Live Radio
Millennials are flocking to Arlington, data shows

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 22, 2023, 12:55 PM

Arlington, Virginia, has the highest rate of millennials moving in from out of state at 5.2% of the total population, according to a SmartAsset report based on Census Bureau data.

Arlington also ranks No. 6 overall for millennials, with the share of millennials who relocated there in 2022 of 11.54%, and 39.52% of Arlington’s total population falls into the 25 to 44-year old range.

The median age of an Arlington resident is 35.6 years.

Alexandria ranks No. 13 with 9.85% of the relocated population last year, and an overall millennial population of 39.5%. The District ranks No. 15 with 38.80% of the population millennials.

Last year, 25% of millennials moved to a different city.

SmartAsset’s report on millennial migration is online. Below is a chart of the top 20 cities:

SmartAsset chart
