Middleburg’s Crème de la Crème is opening in Old Town Alexandria

Middleburg boutique Crème de la Crème is opening a second Northern Virginia location in Old Town Alexandria in March 2024.

Crème de la Crème, which carries French and Italian-inspired tableware and home goods, has signed a five-year lease for a 2,200-square-foot space at EastBanc’s 907 King Street. The facility was formerly occupied by Mackie’s Bar + Grill, which closed a year ago.

Crème de la Crème also has locations in Richmond, Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. The retailer was founded in 2000 by Tara and Ben Wegdam.

“We have been looking for years at expanding our presence in Alexandria, and finally found a place that will work for our format,” Tara Wegdam said. “We have so many customers from the D.C. and Alexandria area that have been asking for a retail location closer by.”

Crème de la Crème is one of several retail concepts owned and operated by the Wegdams. Their West Federal Retail, headquartered in Middleburg, also owns Brick and Mortar Mercantile, Lou Lou Boutiques and Zest Clothing & Co., with a total of 24 stores.