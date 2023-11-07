Live Radio
Just in time for Thanksgiving — McCormick’s gravy-flavored doughnuts

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

November 7, 2023, 1:35 PM

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based McCormick has rolled out a limited-edition collection of holiday-themed doughnut bites that include gravy, cranberry and pumpkin. (Courtesy McCormick)
McCormick’s gravy mix envelopes have found their way into doughnuts just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based seasonings and condiments giant has rolled out a limited-edition collection of holiday-themed doughnut bites that include gravy, cranberry and pumpkin.

McCormick has partnered with New York-based artisanal doughnut maker Dough Doughnuts, which is shipping the McCormick doughnuts nationwide.

All contain at least one McCormick product as an ingredient.

The gravy doughnuts are made with McCormick Brown Gravy-infused dough, and include maple cheesecake filling, a brown gravy glaze, ground sage, and black pepper stuffing crumbles.

The cranberry doughnuts are made with cranberry and rosemary puree glaze, rolled in doughnut crumbs and dried cranberries.

The pumpkin doughnuts are made with McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice, nutmeg and cinnamon in the cream filling, topped with pumpkin glaze and pecan streusel crumbles.

The doughnuts are delivered in a holiday tin. They’ll ship nationwide through Dough Doughnuts. They are $69 per dozen, and will be sold throughout the holiday season.

Too pricey for you? McCormick has posted the recipe for Pumpkin Pie Spice doughnuts online.

