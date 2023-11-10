Charlottsville area named ‘wine region of the year’

Wine Enthusiast has named the Monticello American Viticultural Area, which surrounds Charlottesville, Virginia, as its Wine Region of the Year.

Thomas Jefferson would be proud.

Wine Enthusiast has named the Monticello American Viticultural Area, which surrounds Charlottesville, Virginia, as its Wine Region of the Year as part of its 2023 Wine Star Awards, beating out other nominees including wine regions in France, Italy and Australia.

Wine Enthusiast cites history, innovation and collaboration that are reflected in the high-quality wines produced in the Charlottesville region. In naming it Wine Region of the Year, it also cites its place in American wine history, “and ability to move toward a future of wine-style diversity and consumer inclusivity.”

Charlottesville’s wine history dates back to Thomas Jefferson and is considered the birthplace of American wine.

“Jefferson had a vision that the Charlottesville area could be a region teeming with grapevines, and even tried his hand at growing grapes to make his dream a reality,” Wine Enthusiast quotes Brantley Ussery, director of marketing at Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau as saying.

Jefferson failed, but wine growers began working the region in earnest in the 1970s. The Jeffersonian Wine Grape Grower’s Society was formed in the 1980s.

There are 45 wineries and vineyards in the region, many concentrated in the Crozet, Monticello and Barboursville and Keswick areas, including King Family Vineyards and the 1,300-acre Trump Winery. The Monticello Wine Trail connects more than 30 wineries in the region.

Vineyards in the region grow a wide variety of grapes, including cabernet sauvignon, merlot, Viognier, petit verdot and petit manseng.

