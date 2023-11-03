A new interactive White House museum is coming to Pennsylvania Avenue

The White House Historical Association has announced plans for "The People's House: A White House Experience," a 33,000-square-foot, three story education experience that includes replicas of the Oval Office and the Rose Garden.

The White House Historical Association has announced plans for “The People’s House: A White House Experience,” a 33,000-square-foot, three story education experience dedicated to everything White House, including a Rose Garden replica and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office.

Architectural firm Gensler, which led a full redesign and renovation of 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue, completed last year, will lead design for the White House Experience. It will open in the fall of 2024.

Features include exhibits and galleries and an interactive large-scale White House model.

First Lady Jill Biden announced the project at the Historical Association’s biennial gala on Nov. 2.

“At its core, this project is about education — teaching our students about our country’s origins, bringing to life the countless people who shape it and who made the White House into the beating heard of our democracy,” Biden said.

The museum will have an educational wing, designed for students and other groups, creating a new outlet for the scores of school trips that visit Washington, D.C. each year.