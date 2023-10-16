Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Which Maryland sports betting…

Which Maryland sports betting parlor brings in the most?

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 16, 2023, 12:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mobile sports betting apps account for almost 95% of all sports wagering in Maryland, but the dozen retail sportsbook locations still generate millions in wagers each month — led by MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino.

In September, the 12 retail betting locations that were open handled $21.5 million in wagers, compared to $421 million in wagers handled through the 12 mobile sportsbooks in Maryland. Retail locations had $18.9 million in winnings paid to players. Mobile apps paid out $337.9 million in prizes, according to monthly figures from Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Retail sports betting at MGM National Harbor in September totaled $6.9 million, followed by Live! Casino at $4.9 million and Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino at $2.5 million.

The September total, including mobile and retail betting, was up 67% from August. It was also the second-highest on record, behind December 2022, the first month Maryland had both retail and mobile betting, which brought in $492 million.

Sportsbooks contribute 15% of their after tax hold, or total wagers minus winnings, to Maryland’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. In September, the total contribution was $3.2 million.

Since legal sports wagering began in Maryland in December 2021, contributions to the state now total $37.2 million, and an additional $2.6 million in expired prizes that are contributed to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund.

Maryland approved a 13th retail sports betting location on Sept. 29 at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar in Towson.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up