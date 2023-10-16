Which Maryland sports betting parlor brings in the most?

Mobile sports betting apps account for almost 95% of all sports wagering in Maryland, but the dozen retail sportsbook locations still generate millions in wagers each month — led by MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino.

In September, the 12 retail betting locations that were open handled $21.5 million in wagers, compared to $421 million in wagers handled through the 12 mobile sportsbooks in Maryland. Retail locations had $18.9 million in winnings paid to players. Mobile apps paid out $337.9 million in prizes, according to monthly figures from Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Retail sports betting at MGM National Harbor in September totaled $6.9 million, followed by Live! Casino at $4.9 million and Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino at $2.5 million.

The September total, including mobile and retail betting, was up 67% from August. It was also the second-highest on record, behind December 2022, the first month Maryland had both retail and mobile betting, which brought in $492 million.

Sportsbooks contribute 15% of their after tax hold, or total wagers minus winnings, to Maryland’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. In September, the total contribution was $3.2 million.

Since legal sports wagering began in Maryland in December 2021, contributions to the state now total $37.2 million, and an additional $2.6 million in expired prizes that are contributed to the state’s Problem Gambling Fund.

Maryland approved a 13th retail sports betting location on Sept. 29 at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar in Towson.