2 DC ZIP codes lead nation for new apartment construction

Brookfield Properties recently completed Vela, an 11-story luxury apartment building at The Yards. (Courtesy Brookfield Properties)

An apartment boom has been happening in cities across the country, with more new construction in recent years than in decades — and all those new buildings in the District make a couple of D.C. neighborhoods stand out nationally.

A RentCafe report says 1.2 million new rental units have popped up in cities across the country between 2017 and 2022, many in prime city-center locations and many amenity-rich buildings.

RentCafe analyzed new apartment construction numbers by ZIP codes in major cities, and at the top of the list are two up-and-coming areas of the District.

At the top of its list is ZIP code 20002, which includes NoMa, Union Market and Union Station. Over the past five years, 7,378 new apartment units have been delivered — a 73.1% change since 2017.

The median income in ZIP code 20002 is $79,470.

Second on the list is D.C. ZIP code 20003, which includes Capital Riverfront and Navy Yard.

RentCafe data shows 7,225 new apartment units delivered between 2017 and 2022. There are now 13,137 apartments in that ZIP code as of the end of last year, a 122.2% increase over 2017, meaning the number of apartments in 20003 has more than doubled in the past five years.

The median income in ZIP code 20003 is $115,750.

Those two ZIP codes were the only two in the D.C. region ranked in the top 15 for five-year new apartment deliveries.

Below are the top 15 ZIP codes for new apartment deliveries between 2017 and 2022, courtesy RentCafe.