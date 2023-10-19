Mini golf spot Swingers closes Navy Yard location after less than a year

Swingers, the mini-golf bar for adults, has abruptly closed its large, two-story Navy Yard location in D.C., just seven months after opening.

“After careful consideration, including various factors that have impacted operations at the Navy Yard property, we have made the very difficult business decision to close our Navy Yard site,” a spokesman for Swingers said in an emailed statement, without elaborating further.

The Dupont Circle Swingers location is not affected and remains open.

The 25,000-square-foot Navy Yard location occupied the ground-level retail at The Kelvin luxury apartment building on Half Street in Southeast D.C., near Nationals Park. It had three nine-hold mini golf courses. Play was $19 per person.

The venue also had a large bar, and food from KNEAD Hospitality that included Mexican street food, burgers and sandwiches, and oven-fired pizzas. “Caddies” also walked the course serving drinks to players.

London-based Swingers chose Washington for its first U.S. location when it opened the Dupont Circle location in 2021 in the former Front Page and Buffalo Billiards spaces on 19th Street in Northwest.

Swingers has another location in New York City, with venues opening in Dubai and Las Vegas next year.