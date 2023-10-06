Civil War-era hospital in Georgetown now million-dollar condos

A historic, three-story building in Georgetown’s East Village has been converted into 18 luxury condominiums. A model unit is now open.

The Colonial, originally built in 1820, was converted into a seminary for women, the Georgetown Female Seminary, in 1855. It was commandeered after the first Battle of the Bull Run in 1865 and served as a hospital for Union soldiers. Walt Whitman was known to have worked there during the war.

The structure, at 1305-1315 30th Street NW, was purchased by Herndon, Virginia-based developer Golden Eagle Group in 2019, which gutted the building in preparation for its renovation. Golden Eagle Group listed the gutted property for sale for $14 million in 2022, but decided to proceed with its residential conversion on its own.

“Our main objective in redeveloping this property is to bring it back to its formal glory and make it a historic landmark once again. This to me is the most important part of the project,” said Irfan Totonji, co-founder of Golden Eagle Group.

The renovations preserved original woodwork, moldings and arches, and restored original windows. Twelve of the 18 condos have private terraces with views of the Potomac River and Washington Monument. Prices range from $950,000 to about $1.7 million.

The one- to three-bedroom units include exposed brick walls.

The Colonial is in good company in its East Village location, near Dumbarton Oaks, Every Estate and Tudor Place.

The listing agents for The Colonial are Nate Guggenheim and Anne Savage, and Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.