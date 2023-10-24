VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Best cities for veteran…

Best cities for veteran entrepreneurs: DC is not in the top 10

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

October 24, 2023, 11:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The D.C. region is full of defense contractors, both big and small, and that contributes to opportunities for local military veterans to transition to the private sector. But the D.C. area falls short when it comes to supporting military veteran entrepreneurs, according to an annual report from the PenFed Foundation.

The Foundation, the nonprofit arm of PenFed Credit Union, ranked cities based on several major categories that support strong growth opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs, including livability, support for veterans, growing economy and ability to start a business.

While the D.C. metropolitan area ranked No. 1 among cities for support for veterans — with a low veteran unemployment rate, high veteran population and a plethora of groups and associations for veterans — it failed to make the top five in any of the other categories measured.

Overall, the area missed the top 10 by one spot, ranking No. 11.

Ranking overall No. 1 on the list is the Fayetteville, Arkansas, metropolitan area, with high job growth, low child care costs, a lower cost of living and investment in new housing.

Milwaukee landed at No. 2, with high scores for good schools, low foreclosure rates, increased productivity growth and lower child care costs.

Raleigh, North Carolina, ranked No. 3, with high median earnings and the number of entrepreneurs.

The Seattle, Washington, metropolitan came in at No. 4., with Madison, Wisconsin, rounding out the top five.

“Veteran-owned businesses often hire more veterans, so supporting veteran entrepreneurs provides more jobs and opportunities for the greater military community, who have served as PenFed’s core field of membership since 1935,” said PenFed Credit Union president and CEO James Schenck.

The 2023 Top U.S. Cities for Veteran Entrepreneurs report, prepared for PenFed by Edelman Data & Intelligence, also includes trends and regions making the most improvement or largest declines.

The PenFed Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty services members and military families since its founding in 2001.

PenFed Foundation Study Reveals Top U.S. Cities for Veteran Entrepreneurs in 2023
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Rankings of 2023 PenFed Foundation study of top U.S. cities for veteran entrepreneurs. (Courtesy PenFed Foundation/Hand-out)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up