Mambo Sauce coming to Washington Commanders home games

D.C.-based Capital City Mambo Sauce has struck a deal with the Washington Commanders that may heat up home games for fans at FedEx Field.

Arsha Jones, co-founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce. (Courtesy Capital City Mambo Sauce)

Arsha Jones, co-founder of Capital City Mambo Sauce. (Courtesy Capital City Mambo Sauce)

D.C.-based Capital City Mambo Sauce has struck a deal with the Washington Commanders that may spice up home games for fans.

Under the partnership, Capital City Mambo Sauce will be available at certain concourse concessions and suite condiment pump stations across FedEx Field.

Capital City Mambo Sauce is a D.C. entrepreneur’s version of mumbo sauce, the hot and sweet sauce that gained a following at chicken wing restaurants in the District in the 1950s.

Arsha Jones started Capital City Mambo Sauce in 2011, growing from a home-kitchen operation to a commercially-produced brand that is sold at major grocery stores and retailers and shipped to buyers nationwide.

Jones was born and raised in D.C. After moving to the suburbs and finding it hard to get mumbo sauce, she developed her own recipe.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.