How much sports betting in Maryland is free promotional wagering

Maryland's 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks had a combined handle of $263.7 million in wagers in August, and paid out prizes totaling $238.8 million.

Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks had a combined handle of $263.7 million in wagers in August, and paid out prizes totaling $238.8 million.

The vast majority of sports wagering in Maryland is done through betting apps, with mobile sportsbooks accounting for $250.4 million in wagers last month, or 94.9% of all legal sports betting wagers in Maryland.

Handle is the term used to describe the total amount of money wagered at a sportsbook in a certain time period.

Mobile sportsbooks continue to lure new betters with promotional offers as $8.1 million of the total mobile sports wagering handle in August were free promotional wagers.

Sportsbooks are required to contribute 15% of their taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs in the state. The taxable win is what sportsbooks net after deducting prizes and promotional wagers.

Two new sports betting retail locations in Maryland were approved in August. Sports bar and restaurant Sports & Social in North Bethesda now has retail sports betting operated by Whitman Gaming and FanDuel. The Greene Turtle in Baltimore’s Canton neighborhood was also approved for retail sports betting, operated by Park Interactive.

Since Maryland approved legalized sports betting in December 2021, Maryland Lottery and Gaming says they have contributed $34 million to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund and $2.5 million to the Problem Gambling Fund.

Monthly Maryland sports wagering handles, including promotional wagers, holds and prizes paid are posted online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.