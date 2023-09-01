Flying this weekend? Check out Restaurant Week deals at Reagan National, Dulles

Those flying out of town (or back to town) can find multicourse deals at restaurants at Dulles and Reagan National airports as part of Restaurant Week.

Restaurant Weeks are popular in winter and summer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/MarianVejcik)

Flying out of town (or back into town) this weekend is no excuse for missing Restaurant Week. You can find multicourse deals at restaurants at the airports, too.

It’s the first time that Dulles and Reagan National Airport restaurants have participated in Restaurant Week.

There are nine restaurants participating in Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week specials at Reagan National, and seven participating restaurants at Dulles.

Metropolitan Washington Summer Restaurant Week began Aug. 30, and runs through Sept. 3, with participating restaurants offering three-course meals, priced at $25 for lunch and $40 or $55 options for dinner. Many restaurants also have $25 Restaurant Week brunch menus.

There are more than 150 restaurants in the D.C. region participating.

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington enlists area restaurants for restaurant weeks twice a year. The winter version, in January, had 270 participating restaurants.

Restaurant weeks — one way for restaurants to find new foodie followers — pivoted during the pandemic first as takeout only events and when restaurants began reopening to on-site dining to a hybrid version of eat in and take out deals.

