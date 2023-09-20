Amazon has 18,000 seasonal job openings in Virginia and Maryland

Amazon will hire 250,000 part-time and full-time seasonal workers for the upcoming holiday season nationwide — 100,000 more than it brought on last holiday season, even has holiday hiring at U.S. retailers is expected to be the lowest since 2008.

Amazon’s seasonal openings include 9,000 jobs in Virginia and 9,000 jobs in Maryland. Amazon has several warehouse and fulfillment centers in both states, including last-mile distribution centers. The logistics jobs being filled for the holiday season include both warehouse and delivery driver positions.

Amazon will pay an average $17 to $23 per hour, with the average pay of $20.50. Some positions will pay $28 per hour, and some seasonal employees may be eligible for bonuses.

Since 2010, Amazon said it has invested more than $13.5 billion in Maryland and created 25,000 direct jobs. In Virginia, it has invested $109 billion and created more than 36,000 jobs.

Amazon has opened more than 50 new fulfillment centers and delivery stations in the U.S. this year.

Amazon is the second-largest retail employer in the U.S., behind Walmart. Walmart has not announced its seasonal hiring plans this year. Walmart cut holiday hires in 2022 sharply, compared to 2021.