These are Virginia’s top-selling spirits

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been the top-selling spirit at Virginia’s state-run liquor stores for years, and it continued its reign in fiscal year 2023.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control’s annual report on the top selling spirits notes Tito’s accounted for $72 million in sales in FY23 — $5.1 million more in sales compared to FY22.

Tito’s was followed by Hennessy VS cognac, with $44 million in sales, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 whiskey, with $30.1 million in sales, Patron Silver tequila, with $2.86 million in sales and Jim Beam straight bourbon whiskey, with $24 million in sales.

The bestselling categories at ABC stores were led by vodka, followed by tequila — which overtook straight bourbon whiskey for second place, followed by cordials and rum.

Tequila accounted for 13.7% of all spirits sales, and those sales were up 18.4% from the previous fiscal year.

The biggest declines in sales were cognacs and Armagnacs, down 14.6% from the previous year, and Canadian whiskey, down 10%.

Virginia showcases spirits distilled in the Commonwealth, selling nearly 300 Virginia-distilled spirits. Virginia spirits sales grew to $24.1 million in FY23, with more than one million bottles sold.

Top sellers were Bowman Brothers Virginia straight bourbon, Cirrus Vodka and Virginia Highlands War Horn Whiskey.

Top selling spirits at Virginia ABC stores in fiscal year 2023

1. Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2. Hennessy VS cognac

3. Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

4. Patron Silver tequila

5. Jim Beam straight bourbon

6. Jameson Irish whiskey

7. Maker’s Mark straight bourbon

8. Crown Royal Canadian whiskey

9. Grey Goose vodka

10. Lunazul Blanco tequila

Lunazul jumped 10 places into the top 10, from No. 20 in FY22. Fireball Whiskey fell out of the top 10, to No. 14.