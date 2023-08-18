Old Landover Mall location in Prince George’s Co. could become data center if not selected as FBI HQ site

The owners of the Washington Nationals plan to transform the old Landover Mall in Prince George's County, Maryland, into a data center if it is not selected as the new location for the FBI headquarters.

The 80-acre property near FedEx field, owned by the Lerner Corporation, a private real estate company, is one of two sites in the county being considered for the FBI’s new home. The other site is in Greenbelt, and a third one is in Springfield, Virginia.

Prince George’s County officials told NBC Washington that it is common practice to have various scenarios for the site, but considers the data center a “backup plan,” saying it does not change their intention in bringing the FBI to either location in the county.

The General Services Administration is expected to make the long-awaited decision about the FBI headquarters’ new location by the end of the year.

Lerner issued an official statement Wednesday saying that it believes the former Landover Mall is the correct and most secure site for the new FBI headquarters.

“For the last 10 years locating the new FBI headquarters at that location remains a primary goal. Should it be determined the Government disagrees with our assessment, we are working to establish an alternative tax generating plan for the County,” the statement said.

