Starter homes in the DC-area housing market are few and far between

The term “starter home” was coined in the post-World War II housing boom, and represents just what it sounds like — the first property a home buyer purchases — but for potential first-time buyers, finding a starter home may be a wild goose chase right now.

Redfin defines a starter home as one priced in the lowest 20th to 35th percentile of home prices in the D.C. metro area.

“There are very few listings of these homes. That means if you’re looking to buy a starter home, maybe you are not going to find one that meets all the specifications that you want,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Maybe it is not going to be close enough to the office, or it is not going to have the room that you need. You’re going to have to compromise in some way.”

These homes are typically small condos in the city or a typical two-bedroom house with a small yard in the suburbs. In the D.C. metro area, Redfin estimates it takes an income of $90,000 to afford a typical starter home, which is 11% more than it did just a year ago.