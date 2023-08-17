Chevy Chase DC Starbucks workers vote to unionize

Starbucks workers at the Chevy Chase D.C. location are the latest to vote in favor of union representation.

FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)(AP/Joshua Bessex)

FILE - Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a union-election watch party Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks has fired one of the workers who helped kick off a unionization effort at the company on Friday, March 31. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)(AP/Joshua Bessex)

Starbucks workers at the Chevy Chase D.C. location are the latest to vote in favor of union representation.

The vote was 13 to 8 at the store located at 5500 Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. It is the second store in D.C. to vote for unionization after employees at the 1429 P Street location in Northwest voted to unionize last September.

“I am really impressed with both the voter turnout from the baristas and the solidarity from our customers,” said Grace Zopelis, one of the organizers of the union push. “This campaign was a community effort, and I’m proud of how Chevy Chase came together to support our local Starbucks.”

Starbucks workers held a public rally of support in front of the Chevy Chase store on Wednesday, ahead of the employee vote.

There are now 12 union Starbucks stores in D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland suburbs.

Since December 2021, more than 350 Starbucks stores nationwide have voted to unionize, representing more than 8,500 Starbucks workers. That is still a fraction of Starbucks’ 16,000 locations across the U.S.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.