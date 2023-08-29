Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Roaming Rooster lands at…

Roaming Rooster lands at Woodmore Towne Centre

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 29, 2023, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Roaming Rooster has gained a large following for its free-range, grain-fed fried chicken sandwiches and wings. (Courtesy Roaming Rooster)
Fast-growing, family-owned fried chicken restaurant Roaming Rooster has signed a lease for a location at Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden, Maryland — its 12th restaurant in the D.C. area.

The Woodmore lease comes one month after Roaming Rooster opened a location at Crofton Center in Crofton, Maryland.

Woodmore Towne Centre, one of the largest open-air shopping centers in the D.C. region, was acquired by New York-based Urban Edge Properties last year for $193.4 million. It has been pursuing new tenants. The Wegmans-anchored center is already 97% leased. Other restaurants include CAVA, Silver Diner, Copper Canyon and Nando’s Peri Peri.

Roaming Rooster started as a food truck in 2015 by three Ethiopian immigrants, Biniam Habtemariam, Michael Habtemariam and Hareg Mesfin. It expanded to three food trucks shortly after, and opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2018.

It has gained a large following, originally just by word-of-mouth, for its free-range, grain-fed fried chicken sandwiches and wings. It also has a busy catering business.

One year after opening its first restaurant location, it saw business triple after rave social media reviews that went viral.

Sandwiches and wings on its menus come with a range of heat levels, from mild to “inferno,” and include Nashville, Buffalo and honey butter-style. There’s also a vegetarian buttermilk-fried oyster mushroom sandwich.

Roaming Rooster restaurants also serve hand-spun milkshakes and frozen custard.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up