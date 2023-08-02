Live Radio
Maryland cannabis sales double in first month of legal recreational use

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

August 2, 2023, 11:05 AM

Maryland’s first month with legalized cannabis sales for adult recreational use showed big demand, with sales at dispensaries doubling compared to June, when only medical marijuana was legal.

The Maryland Cannabis Administration reports cannabis sales from July 1 — when recreational use became legal — through July 31 totaled $87.4 million. That compares to $42.7 million in June.

On Saturday, July 1, recreational sales totaled $3.6 million, more than triple medical use sales that day. During the first full week with legalized recreational use, cannabis sales totaled $20.9 million, including both recreational and medical.

There are currently 95 licensed cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, almost all of which have converted their licenses to selling both medical and adult-use recreational cannabis products.

Under Maryland’s recreational cannabis sales law, a 9% tax is added to adult-use sales, the same as the state’s tax on alcoholic beverage sales. The tax does not apply to sales to Maryland residents with medical marijuana cards.

Maryland voters approved a legalized recreational cannabis referendum last November. Gov. Wes Moore signed the Cannabis Reform Act into law in May. The law also allows for adults to cultivate up to two plants in their home, if kept out of public view.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

